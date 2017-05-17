26°
Drivers snapped on unstable Inskip sinkhole site

Eliza Wheeler
| 17th May 2017 5:00 AM
DANGER ZONE: Tyre tracks left behind from a vehicle that drove into the site at Inskip where a sinkhole opened in 2015.
DANGER ZONE: Tyre tracks left behind from a vehicle that drove into the site at Inskip where a sinkhole opened in 2015.

A SINKHOLE, which swallowed whole caravans at Inskip less than two years ago, seems to have slipped the mind of some drivers.

The 150m near-shore landslide promoted rangers to place warning signs around the MV Beagle camp ground in September, 2015 .

Despite this, pictures of four-wheel drivers ignoring the warning signs and taking their chances on the unstable sand have been circulating social media.

Fraser Coast 4WD club president Rob Selby said a minority of drivers were breaking the rules and giving well-intentioned adventure seekers a bad name.

"It's usually those who are going out on their own or in a small group that do the wrong thing, it's just a shame that we all get tarred with the same brush," Mr Selby said.

A large sink hole has swallowed a large chunk of the camping area on Inskip Point, taking with it a caravan, camper trailer and one vehicle. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily
A large sink hole has swallowed a large chunk of the camping area on Inskip Point, taking with it a caravan, camper trailer and one vehicle.

"Especially somewhere like that, it's never worth the risk, it's not like that section of beach is any more exciting than the rest."

Mr Selby said most four-wheel-drivers respected the environment, and the rules that were there to keep them safe.

A spokesperson from QPWS said after the sinkhole appeared, a geotechnical assessment showed some parts of the area were highly susceptible to similar incidents, and were closed from the public.

"Further landslides may occur at any time," the spokesperson said.

"This presents a risk for members of the public and may result in the loss of your vehicle or camper trailer."

Drivers who disobey the warning signs face risk a $121 fine. 

Topics:  4wd fcenvironment fctourism sinkhole

