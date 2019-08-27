Drivers 'respectful' of competing Bay businesses

WHILE it may seem like they are at war, Uber drivers insist they don't want taxi businesses to suffer.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Hervey Bay Uber driver Cameron Thomas said ride-share operators kept away from taxis and left them with their customers.

"We keep a respectful distance from taxis and understand they have a job to do as well,” he said.

Eight months on from its launch, Uber has not taken the foot off the accelerator in Hervey Bay.

Driver Cameron Thomas spoke to the Chronicle yesterday, saying the service had a range of benefits for the Whale City.

"There are several stand-out features about the Uber service - there's being cashless, it saves money and the app user can see the car going to them in real time,” Mr Thomas said.

As demand for the service grows since launching in the Bay in December 2018, so does the number of drivers, he said.

Scott Cabrie recently became an Uber driver and has enjoyed the experience.

"I run an online business and if my Uber app 'pings' I can tap on it to see if I want to accept it or decline,” Mr Cabrie said.

"I have been able to meet some great people doing this.

"It's not just for younger people because we are seeing more senior members using Uber.”

Mr Cabrie also said the community benefited from Uber drivers because they help to clear away pubs and clubs at closing time.

There are approximately 10 to 15 Uber drivers in the Bay and the average wait time is three to five minutes.

The drivers will cover surrounding areas including River Heads, Dundowran, Craignish and Toogoom.