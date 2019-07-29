Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drivers on Fraser Island were left stranded on either side of Ocean Lake when it broke its banks.
Drivers on Fraser Island were left stranded on either side of Ocean Lake when it broke its banks. Holger Mette
News

Drivers stranded after island lake overflows

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER pouring out of an inland lake on Fraser Island toward the beach has left drivers stranded on either side.

Ocean Lake, south of Ngkala Rocks, burst its bank and cut off traffic on the island, with drivers unwilling to take the risk left waiting for the water to clear so they wouldn't get bogged.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said the partial emptying of Ocean Lake into Orange Creek, which cause the delays, was a natural process.

"When the water level in the lake rises, it can shift sand and break its bank, releasing an overflow into Orange Creek,” he said.

"Flows into Orange Creek are dependent upon water levels within the lake.

"The creek can run constantly as a slow trickle or it can be completely dry when lake levels are exceptionally low.

"Surges from Ocean Lake are usually short-lived as the lake's water level subsides.

"Visitors stranded by the overflow simply have to wait until the flow has slowed before crossing Orange Creek.

"Visitors to K'gari were fortunate to witness the surge from Ocean Lake.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    10 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon 10 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

    News The list covers a variety of employment opportunities for everyone

    Learning and lifting spirits

    premium_icon Learning and lifting spirits

    Community Roz Tufrey loves her job

    Generations of super women

    premium_icon Generations of super women

    Community Association celebrates 95 years

    OPINION: Power price promises start to sound hollow

    premium_icon OPINION: Power price promises start to sound hollow

    Opinion If you want to score some points, promise lower power prices