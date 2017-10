Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Wood and Madsen Rds, Nikenbah on October 10.

TWO people were taken to hospital following a motor accident in Nikenbah.

About 5.15pm, two vehicles collided at the corner of Madsen and Woods Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chronicle that one of the drivers failed to give way at a stop-sign.

He said nobody was seriously injured.