Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
News

Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER is on the run after he crashed a ute into an Ipswich residence early this morning.

The man was said to have been travelling along Collingwood Drive in a white ute before crashing into the side of the Collingwood Park home about 5.15am.

A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied
A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied

 

The driver crashed through the property's fence before plunging about 4m over a retaining wall, clipping the roof of the house before landing in the backyard.

Witnesses told police they saw the man flee on foot from the scene.

 

A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied

 

The vehicle has since been lifted by crane from the residence's yard.

Authorities currently do not know where the driver is nor if he has sustained any injuries from the crash.

car crash police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Great grandmother sues for $500k over crash

        premium_icon Great grandmother sues for $500k over crash

        News The great-grandmother broke two bones in her neck and three ribs in a car crash nearly two years ago

        Bay boy waits four years for his first birthday

        premium_icon Bay boy waits four years for his first birthday

        News A Hervey Bay boy has waited four years to celebrate his first birthday

        Grandma killer appeals sentence

        premium_icon Grandma killer appeals sentence

        News Parolee who hit and killed grandmother wants sentence reduced

        12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

        premium_icon 12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

        News From bar room brawls and strangulations, to stabbings and shotgun wounds, these are...