Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bray Street flooding
News

Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

TIM JARRETT
18th Mar 2021 12:15 PM | Updated: 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Drivers looking to save 1 minute and 47 seconds on a detour around a swelling creek in Coffs Harbour have thrown caution to the wind and driven straight into floodwaters.

Multiple drivers ignored consistent warnings from the State Emergency Service about the dangers of driving into floodwaters and ran the gauntlet on Bray St on Thursday morning.

A taxi drives through floodwaters on Bray Street. Photo: Tim Jarrett
A taxi drives through floodwaters on Bray Street. Photo: Tim Jarrett

About 9am Coffs Harbour SES issued a warning to drivers that Bray Street was closed between both ends of Taloumbi road and Council trucks were on site diverting traffic around the flooded creek crossing.

That didn't stop close to ten drivers in a matter of minutes choosing to ignore the detour and drive head on into the creek, with a taxi and a Hyundai Getz among them.

READ MORE: Coffs Harbour floods through the years

On several occasions it looked like a car might get stuck, with their respective engines giving off unusual sounds.

Council close off Bray St. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Council close off Bray St. Photo: Tim Jarrett

A Volkswagen hatchback spewed white smoke out of its exhaust for almost 200 metres up Bray Street as the engine thanked the driver for taking it through deep water.

SES continue to warn drivers of the perils of driving into floodwaters, particularly as obstacles or wash outs could be present yet unable to be seen.

driving safety flooded roads motoring
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Most women know someone or have been the victim of sexual harassment or assault. Take our anonymous survey to add your voice.

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        Armed mum takes on son’s alleged drug dealer at M’boro

        Premium Content Armed mum takes on son’s alleged drug dealer at M’boro

        News A Maryborough mum led a home invasion in which a 15-year-old boy was assaulted.