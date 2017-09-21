28°
Drivers warned to play it safe as police operation continues

Amy Formosa
by

THERE have been no major fatal five related incidents on our roads these school holidays and local police want it to stay that way.

Brad Fulcher, a senior constable from the road policing unit, said while behaviour on our roads had been relatively good, there was still another week of school holidays to go.

"We have had no major fatal five related incidents," Sen Const Fulcher said.

"Drink driving not only has the potential to harm the driver but other road users," he said.

Only Wednesday, a drink driver allegedly blew more than double the legal limit in Maryborough.

Police caught the 43-year-old in a RBT along Muriel St in Maryborough about 2am.

The driver allegedly blew 0.120%.

The state-wide Operation Spring Break will continue for the duration of the school holidays, targeting the fatal five.

"We (police officers) go to a lot of road trauma and it takes it's toll on any emergency service worker and our families."

"Let's all do out part to make the next week a safe one."

