Drivers warned to watch out for animals on Coast roads

Kangaroos are one of the most common animals killed on Fraser Coast roads. Photo: Stuart Fast

A WILDLIFE rescue expert says the number of animals being killed on Fraser Coast roads has spiked in recent months.

Natalie Richard, co-ordinator of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast, said she had observed an increase over the past two to three years.

She said roads around Hervey Bay were particularly bad, with reptiles, birds mammals often hit.

Kangaroos were common victims on the roads, she said.

Ms Richardson said it was important to note the injured and dead animals reported to authorities accounted for a small percentage of those hit.

Many animals crawl, fly or hop away after being hit, only to die from their injuries in nearby vegetation, out of sight.

Ms Richardson understood road accidents with animals were going to happen and advised Fraser Coast residents not to hesitate to ring WRFC on 4121 3146 about injured animals on the road.

She also advised residents not to put injured kangaroos in their vehicles as the animal would be injured, scared and likely to lash out.

Despite the rise in reported animals killed on Fraser Coast roads, the Fraser Coast Regional Council is expecting the number to fall as animals return to the bush.

“Now that is has rained and the grass is growing, we anticipate animals will filter back into the bushland rather than congregating on roadsides,” a council spokesman said.

The spokesman said if residents encountered a dead animal on council roads, they should phone the council on 1300 79 49 29 to get it removed.

“We urge residents to take care when driving through bushland areas, especially in the morning at dusk when animals will be out and about,” the spokesman said.