Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kangaroos are one of the most common animals killed on Fraser Coast roads. Photo: Stuart Fast
Kangaroos are one of the most common animals killed on Fraser Coast roads. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Drivers warned to watch out for animals on Coast roads

Stuart Fast
26th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WILDLIFE rescue expert says the number of animals being killed on Fraser Coast roads has spiked in recent months.

Natalie Richard, co-ordinator of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast, said she had observed an increase over the past two to three years.

She said roads around Hervey Bay were particularly bad, with reptiles, birds mammals often hit.

Kangaroos were common victims on the roads, she said.

Ms Richardson said it was important to note the injured and dead animals reported to authorities accounted for a small percentage of those hit.

Many animals crawl, fly or hop away after being hit, only to die from their injuries in nearby vegetation, out of sight.

Ms Richardson understood road accidents with animals were going to happen and advised Fraser Coast residents not to hesitate to ring WRFC on 4121 3146 about injured animals on the road.

She also advised residents not to put injured kangaroos in their vehicles as the animal would be injured, scared and likely to lash out.

Despite the rise in reported animals killed on Fraser Coast roads, the Fraser Coast Regional Council is expecting the number to fall as animals return to the bush.

“Now that is has rained and the grass is growing, we anticipate animals will filter back into the bushland rather than congregating on roadsides,” a council spokesman said.

The spokesman said if residents encountered a dead animal on council roads, they should phone the council on 1300 79 49 29 to get it removed.

“We urge residents to take care when driving through bushland areas, especially in the morning at dusk when animals will be out and about,” the spokesman said.

hervey bay kangaroos
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council spends big on Hervey Bay road works

        premium_icon Council spends big on Hervey Bay road works

        News The Fraser Coast Council is spending big on road projects across Hervey Bay.

        • 26th Feb 2020 4:20 PM
        Groups unite to send massive bushfire donation down south

        premium_icon Groups unite to send massive bushfire donation down south

        News Hervey Bay bowls club dug deep for a large bushfire relief donation.

        • 26th Feb 2020 4:17 PM
        Child thief begs for sentence discount after spitting on cop

        premium_icon Child thief begs for sentence discount after spitting on cop

        Crime A girl who raided businesses and spat on a cop appealed her sentence

        • 26th Feb 2020 4:11 PM
        Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        premium_icon Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        News A 53-year-old man is due in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month for alleged...