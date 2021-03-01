Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Crime

Driving car through fence lands woman in court

Stuart Fast
1st Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been sentenced in Maryborough Magistrate Court on a string of driving offences stemming from several incidents.

Reilly Brown pleaded guilty to the charges of wilful damage, driving without due care and attention and two counts of driving while unlicensed and disqualified from holding a drivers licence due to the allocation of demerit points.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said on October 7 2020 at 12:26pm, Ms Brown was stopped by police who found her licence was cancelled due to demerit points.

He said said on November 13 at 10:35am Ms Brown was involved in an altercation with another woman where she began to rev her engine at the other woman.

“The female in that altercation has proceeded to walk up a ramp to a first floor balcony. The defendant has driven up the ramp and struck a fence and subsequently damaging the fence, the defendant’s vehicle has become stuck on the ramp,” the Senior Constable said.

Police arrived at the scene and asked the Brown why she drove up the ramp to which she replied she was attempting to hit the woman on the balcony with her car.

On January 23, Ms Brown was intercepted again and caught driving without a licence.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler took into account Ms Brown’s plea of guilty and she was disqualified for driving for six months, fined $1200 for all driving offences an additional $250 for the wilful damage.

No conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE BEAT: Stolen plates among pinched property

        Premium Content POLICE BEAT: Stolen plates among pinched property

        Crime As the new week starts, police are reminding Fraser Coast residents to practice good vehicle and key security.

        VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast

        Food & Entertainment Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best pizza in Fraser...

        New Bay business bringing the bar to you

        Premium Content New Bay business bringing the bar to you

        Community New, unique business opens up on the Fraser Coast.

        Police ask for help in search for stolen bike

        Premium Content Police ask for help in search for stolen bike

        News Police are asking the public to help locate a bicycle that was reportedly stolen...