Driving car through fence lands woman in court

A woman has been sentenced in Maryborough Magistrate Court on a string of driving offences stemming from several incidents.

Reilly Brown pleaded guilty to the charges of wilful damage, driving without due care and attention and two counts of driving while unlicensed and disqualified from holding a drivers licence due to the allocation of demerit points.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said on October 7 2020 at 12:26pm, Ms Brown was stopped by police who found her licence was cancelled due to demerit points.

He said said on November 13 at 10:35am Ms Brown was involved in an altercation with another woman where she began to rev her engine at the other woman.

“The female in that altercation has proceeded to walk up a ramp to a first floor balcony. The defendant has driven up the ramp and struck a fence and subsequently damaging the fence, the defendant’s vehicle has become stuck on the ramp,” the Senior Constable said.

Police arrived at the scene and asked the Brown why she drove up the ramp to which she replied she was attempting to hit the woman on the balcony with her car.

On January 23, Ms Brown was intercepted again and caught driving without a licence.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler took into account Ms Brown’s plea of guilty and she was disqualified for driving for six months, fined $1200 for all driving offences an additional $250 for the wilful damage.

No conviction was recorded.