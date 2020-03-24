Driving for distance: Local golf courses remain open

Hervey Bay Golfers maintaining social distancing by playing one player to a cart.

GOLF: Our Fraser Coast golf clubs remain open after the shutdown of licenced venues.

Hervey Bay Golf Club's Chris Taylor continues to keep the Pro Shop open.

"We are following all guidelines and requirements as outlined by the Federal Government including marking the floor for social distancing and ensuring golfers keep their distance on the course," he said.

Signage and hand sanitiser around the course reminds the golfers of the new requirements.

"Elderly people and the wider community still need to exercise and there is plenty of room and space on the golf course," Taylor said.

Some of the requirements include one golfer per cart and using gloved hands to rake bunkers and remove the flag from the hole.

Taylor is continually monitoring the direction and advice from the government and will keep the course open as long he is allowed to.

"The phone has rung off the hook with inquiries," he said.

Golf Australia has issued the following advice to clubs:

"It should be noted that the vast majority of golfers can and should continue to visit your clubs and facilities as per normal.

"Of course, golfers should exhibit a heightened awareness of personal hygiene as has been encouraged by state and federal health departments.

"By its nature, golf promotes a level of social distancing and while it is important that this is adhered to, golf is a lower risk sport than many others."

Maryborough and Craignish clubs also remain open for golfers