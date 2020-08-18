Driving into wrong property results in trespassing charge

HOT and stressed, Renee Marie Wain found herself on the wrong property along Central Rd in Tinana.

Police were called and, in her state of anxiety, Wain failed to move on.

This is what Maryborough Magistrates Court heard as Wain pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing police and trespass.

The court heard Wain was a gifted musician and had been studying at a college before her anxiety became too much.

She had since started studying nursing and intended to incorporate her musical talents to help her patients.

The court heard at the time of offending Wain, 26, had already moved several times, had lost her dog and simply went to the wrong address.

The court was told she accepted she had given the people at the property "a fright" and she was extremely remorseful.

She was now on medication to treat her anxiety.

Wain had no criminal history.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Wain's offending was at the lower end of the scale.

She received a six month $400 good behaviour bond and no convictions were recorded.

* To contact Lifeline, call 13 11 14.