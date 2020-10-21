‘Driving like a d---head’: Drugged up dad crashes

Harrison Ethan Desmond Farley and his passengers needed medical treatment after he crashed into a barrier with a cocktail of drugs in his system.

Harrison Ethan Desmond Farley, 20 told a court he would never use drugs again once he was released from jail.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told Caloundra Magistrates Court police attended a car crash on November 2, last year, on Bruce Highway at Palmview.

Farley was the driver.

Sergeant Lydford said Farley told police he had been driving through a roadworks zone when he crashed into a barrier.

"The three passengers in the vehicle were hurt," Sgt Lydford said.

The court heard Farley and two passengers required hospital treatment.

"A witness following the vehicle provided police with dashcam footage, it showed the vehicle driving out of control into the barrier before coming to a stop across both lanes," Sgt Lydford said.

The court heard Farley told police he had consumed recreational drugs earlier that day.

A blood-analysis showed he had four drugs in his system, including MDMA and methamphetamine.

Farley pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to three charges, including drug driving and possessing a knife.

The court heard Farley had previously been convicted of drug trafficking and armed robbery.

Self represented, Farley told the court he had a parole eligibility date of Wednesday for his previous offences.

"What happened when I veered off, I was dropping a friend off home and I had fallen asleep," he said.

"I wasn't just driving around like a f---wit."

Farley said he had been clean while in jail and would go back to employment and looking after his son once released.

"I don't intend to use ever again," he said.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin told the court it was remarkable Farley wasn't charged with a more serious offence.

"You were obviously highly affected by the drugs that were in your system," she said.

"There was a cocktail of four different drugs identified in your system."

Ms Tonkin said Farley had a concerning criminal history for someone his age.

She fined him $1500 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.