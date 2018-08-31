Menu
ROLLOVERS: Tipsy and Dipsy will entertain the crowd at the Father's Day Monster Trucks Spectacular at Maryborough Speedway.
Driving Tipsy and Dipsy 'like an amusement ride'

Matthew McInerney
31st Aug 2018 2:15 PM

ROLLOVER CARS: Tipsy and Dipsy are more like amusement rides than the average car on the street. Surrounded by a roll cage, they are not designed to stay on four wheels. It took a bit of getting used to for driver Shawn Young.

"It's somewhat like an amusement ride, if you go to a show and there's a ride that goes upside down, except you're in control of it,” he said.

"Controlled chaos.”

Preview of the Father's Day Monster Trucks Spectacular at Maryborough Speedway.
Young and KCs Fireworks Display owner Clive Featherby drove the rollover cars at Wednesday's media day.

"You're always nervous the first time but it comes pretty naturally pretty quick,” Young, who has been on the team four to five years, said.

"I basically do a bit of everything: I build stuff - I'm a qualified welder, I'm a qualified pyrotechnician, a self-taught mechanic but hanging out with these guys my mechanical knowledge has gone from self-taught to working on 8.8-litre, ethanol, supercharged monsters. You learn a lot.”

