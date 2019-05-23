Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Drone’s eye view of mass shark feeding frenzy

by Gerard Cockburn
23rd May 2019 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SCHOOL of sharks in a feeding frenzy has been captured in a series of amazing aerial and underwater images. SEE VIDEO

Wildlife photographer Alex Kydd captured the rare event on Tuesday, when an array of wildlife engorged on a fish buffet at Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef.

Kydd, who has been diving with sharks for the past three years, said birds and sharks were taking advantage of the school of fish which had been caught in the shallows of the reef.

"Its nature at it's finest," he said.

"It's quite a spectacle, you can see it from land."

Kydd said the feeding spinner sharks posed no threat in these situations because "their food is right in front of them".

Ningaloo is one of Australia's largest reef systems, and is most famous for its population of whale sharks.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks footage frenzy nature ningaloo reef shard feeding wildlife

Top Stories

    Extra council concessions for local sporting groups

    premium_icon Extra council concessions for local sporting groups

    News Sporting and recreation groups will enjoy a 50 per cent concession on water consumption charges to ease the cost of maintaining sports fields

    Coast tourism boss reveals plan for $5.5 million funding

    premium_icon Coast tourism boss reveals plan for $5.5 million funding

    News The Fraser Coast Regional Council will provide the funding

    GALLERY: Under 8s think day is great

    premium_icon GALLERY: Under 8s think day is great

    News Were you photographed by our photographer?

    Shop designed around giving back looking for more volunteers

    premium_icon Shop designed around giving back looking for more volunteers

    News The second-hand store first opened its doors in September last year