Drones, hi-tech cameras to combat hooning in region

POLICE have been given new technology to help crack down on hooning across the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he had received many messages from people concerned about hooning in the community.

"To help curb this issue and keep our roads safe, police will have new hi-tech cameras, including an expanded fleet of drones to crack down on hoons," he said.

Mr Saunders said the State Government was also looking to expand existing hooning laws.

"These tough new tactics will complement the already harshest hoon penalties in the nation and will add to the arsenal of enforcement measures already being used by police to target hooning on Queensland's roads," he said.

The new measures include intelligence-driven enforcement with covert patrols, including monitoring of all forms of social media to take swift action, dedicated road policing officers and much more.

Hooning has been a hot topic on the Fraser Coast this year.

In June, Granville's Christine Bucton said she was terrified a car would come crashing through the window of her home and kill or seriously injure herself or her husband, Neill.

The skid marks out the front of their home are testimony to the constant hooning that goes on in their street and on roads nearby.

They are far from the only people on the Fraser Coast who are suffering because of late-night hooning.

A Maryborough woman, who asked not to be named, said the problem had reached "plague proportions" in the city.

The woman said sometimes it was impossible to hear the television or radio because of the noise.