Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ICY COLD: Mr McFerran has had to rely on icicle photography since the drought came.
ICY COLD: Mr McFerran has had to rely on icicle photography since the drought came. Chris McFerran
News

Drought dries up photographer's natural workspace

Tessa Flemming
by
11th Jul 2019 6:06 PM | Updated: 12th Jul 2019 4:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOWNED Warwick weather photographer Chris McFerran has struggled to deliver his trademark winter works this year, as the drought impacts his natural workspace.

Mr McFerran is known for his breathtaking winter shots featuring icicles and seas of white ice.

But a warm winter in the middle of a significant drought have made conditions incredibly difficult for weather photography.

"July and August are usually my busiest months," Mr McFerran said.

"But I haven't been very successful because of the lack of moisture."

Mr McFerran said although Warwick was still getting some frosts, it was mostly hoarfrost, a black frost that kill plants.

"We're still getting the same temperatures but without moisture," he said.

"I haven't seen many white frosts at all."

Mr McFerran, who also sells his calendars to tourists, said soon-to-be arriving visitors would expect that icy freeze.

"Around Jumpers and Jazz, people come and they look at my page and they want it to be cold," he said.

"That's what they're here for."

In light of the disappointing temps, Mr McFerran has been left to fill out his blank spaces with snaps from further south, or icicle photos.

"A couple of weeks ago, I went up to a dairy farm near Clintonvale and shot some icicles left from overnight irrigation, but it's been very slow the past year," he said.

Dry conditions also momentarily halted Mr McFerran's storm chasing during the summer.

"It was also really slow and then over one week, I took one year's worth of photos," he said.

"Just going out night after night."

Mr McFerran hoped for a similar bit of luck soon so he could produce more of his jaw-dropping photos.

"Things are beginning to change," he said.

"It'll definitely return to winter this week onwards."

But at the same time, he wasn't holding his breath for any miracles just yet.

"It's Mother Nature we're dealing with here," he said.

More Stories

burea of meteorology chris mcferran drought storm chasing warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Bay man's bizarre explanation for DNA at robbery

    premium_icon Bay man's bizarre explanation for DNA at robbery

    News A man whose DNA was found at the scene of a robbery gave police a bizarre explanation. The magistrate didn't buy it.

    Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    premium_icon Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    Crime The man yesterday faced Bundaberg court over the charge

    Aged care funding system failing Coast's most vulnerable

    premium_icon Aged care funding system failing Coast's most vulnerable

    News More than 12-month wait for aged care home assistance

    FRASER COAST 101: New campaign markets best o our backyard

    premium_icon FRASER COAST 101: New campaign markets best o our backyard

    News An ambitious directory of the best tourist experiences is brewing