DROUGHT: One of our driest years on record

Clotilde Dareoux, 20, from France in the swamp area at Susan River Homestead. She is an agricultural science student doing a 3 month internship on the property. The water would normally be around a metre deep when its full.

THE Fraser Coast has recorded one of its driest years on record so far in 2019, in a year where cane farmers have struggled, dams have run dry and rainfall has been scarce.

Total rainfall up until November was 504mm for Hervey Bay compared to the 940mm average, while in Maryborough, 514mm has fallen so far this year, while normally more than a metre had been recorded.

With just days remaining in 2019, rainfall has been predicted for this week, but it remains to be seen whether the region will get the drenching rains it needs.

It has been more than 62 years since such a low total was recorded in Maryborough.

In 1957, just 452.8mm of rain fell for the year.

The weather station at Hervey Bay Airport, which has only been in use since 1999, shows that this year is the driest on record for the city.

Last month, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said a combination of factors led to the dry period.

These included the circulation of the Pacific Ocean, in which moisture was usually picked up and dragged across the country.

This year a record positive Indian Ocean Dipole was recorded, leading to less moisture than normal in the atmosphere. Another driver of the dry weather was the Southern Annular Mode, Mr Narramore said, with the westerly pushing moisture from the Coral Sea well out to sea, he said.

“It ticks all the boxes for a worst-case scenario for it to be really dry,” he said.

At this time last year, 834mm of rain had fallen in Hervey Bay and 980mm had fallen in Maryborough.

The unusually dry weather has led to increased fire danger across the region.

Thanks to the dry weather, the region’s cane farmers struggled to grow their crops after last year’s bumper season.

The cane harvest at MSF Sugar was six week shorter than usual in Maryborough thus year, thanks to the lack of rain faced by growers across the region.

This year’s harvest was 592,000 tonnes, well short of last year’s crop, which was almost 800,000 tonnes.

While some rain gave growers a boost in October, much more is needed to grow next year’s crop.

At Susan River Homestead, the effects of the dry spell were clear earlier this year.

Speaking to the Chronicle in September, property owner Norm McLean said while he was better off than other property owners, times were tough because of the dry weather.

With their paddocks now brown, Mr McLean has been forced to spend extra money on feed for his horses, which is eating into the business’ profits, but with 10 dams and a lake on the property, there is still access to water.