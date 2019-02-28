Dr's journey celebrates IWD

WOMEN'S DAY EVENT: CQUniversity lecturer and guest Dr Kerry Reid-Searl with a puppet and one of the alter egos she created to prepare her nursing students for their foray into the medical world.

AUSTRALIA'S top undergraduate nursing educator Dr Kerry Reid-Searl will bring her extensive teaching experience and knowledge to Maryborough next month.

Dr Reid-Searl will be the guest speaker at the Zonta Club of Maryborough's annual International Women's Day luncheon on March 8.

She will attend the Maryborough RSL to discuss the journey she has taken as a nursing academic and now as a professor at CQUniversity, particularly focusing on how she has gone about designing a simulation technique called Mask Ed (KRS Simulation) which is now used in health care and tertiary organisations across the world.

"This technique is an innovative approach to patient care that enables students to experience realism at the highest level of human care whilst still in the safety net of the classroom," Dr Reid-Searl said.

"My presentation will also include the journey I have taken to improve the hospital experience for young children.

"This is through the use of puppets and the creation of a world first silicone procedural puppet.

"These puppets are also being used in paediatric hospital settings."

She has been the recipient of extensive National Teaching Awards including the CQUniversity Vice Chancellors Teaching Award in 2008 and 2010, a Faculty of Science Engineering and Health teaching award in 2008 and 2010, an Australian Learning and Teaching Citation for her outstanding contribution to student learning in 2008 and 2012, was named Pearson/Australian Nurse Teacher Society- Nurse Teacher of the Year in 2009 and in 2012 was awarded and Australian University Teaching Excellence Award.

In 2013 Dr Reid-Searl received the Simulation Australia Achievement Award.

Dr Reid-Searl is well published in international journals for her work around medication safety, patient safety and simulation.

She has developed two simulation techniques, Mask Ed and Pup Ed.

These teaching techniques are now used across the world.

Dr Reid-Searl has a strong affiliation with Nepal where she is involved in social innovation work through CQUniversity.

She is the author and co-author of numerous nursing textbooks which are utilised by nursing students across Australian and New Zealand.

She has also been included in the Who's Who of Australian Women for the past six years.

International Women's Day, while celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women around the world, also focuses the spotlight on areas and important issues such as gender disparity and domestic violence.

Zontarian Sandra Peters said Dr Reid-Searl was a fantastic speaker.

"Kerry is an incredible woman whose techniques have gone worldwide," she said.

The Zonta Club of Maryborough's annual International Women's Day luncheon will be held at the Maryborough RSL, Lennox St on Friday, March 8 from 11am.

Tickets are $50 and available from Anne's Irresistible Lingerie, 399 Kent St, Maryborough until March 1.

About Zonta International

Zonta International is non-partisan and non-sectarian with membership open to men and women with experience in business or the professions. Its Mission is the Empowerment of Women Through Service and Advocacy.