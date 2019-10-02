Drug addict mum vows to turns her life around

REAL CHANGE: A single mum who appeared in Maryborough court has been off drugs for two months.

AFTER struggling for years with drug addiction, a single mum is trying to "turn a corner”.

Rachel Finucane fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing drug charges.

The court heard Finucane was clean for the first time in more than a decade and on the road to recovery.

Defence lawyer Travis George said after a history of violent relationships and being introduced to drugs by boyfriends in her teens, Finucane was diagnosed with PTSD, depression, anxiety and suffers from panic attacks.

The 27-year-old, who has three children under the age of seven, has her mind set on rehabilitating herself, the court heard.

Mr George said she had completed a barista course, returned to work and is seeking permanent accommodation.

With the support of her mother, she has been drug-free for almost two months.

Magistrate Terry Duroux agreed the young mum's history was consistent with someone who struggled with addiction and she "sees the light at the end of the tunnel”.

"You have got yourself a job, things seem to be a lot more positive than in the past,” he said.

"Ordinarily I wouldn't do this for someone on parole, but I must say what surprised me is that you have turned a corner.

"You are off drugs, got a job. These are powerful things in your favour.”

Finucane pleaded guilty to having .02g of methamphetamine in her handbag when police stopped and searched her in Hervey Bay on March 27.

Finucane failed to appear in court on May 30 and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

However, six days later she handed herself in at the police station and complied with the officers.

At the time she was on parole following other drug related charges.

Mr Duroux sentenced Finucane to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.