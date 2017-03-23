DRUG BLITZ: five people charged for drugs in Hervey Bay

POLICE have charged several people for drug related offences in Hervey Bay.

1. 35-year-old Hervey Bay man charged for possession of drugs

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged a 35-year-old Hervey Bay man with the possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensil.

They executed a search warrant on a Jensen Drive address in Hervey Bay at about 9.35am on Wednesday where they found drug utensils and dangerous drugs.

Police subsequently questioned a 35-year-old Hervey Bay man and charged him with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 20.

2. Search warrant leads to drugs charges

Police from the CIB executed a search warrant at a Connock Street address in Hervey Bay about 10.30am on March 22.

As a result police located drugs and drug utensils at the address.

A 52-year-old Hervey Bay man was questioned and qualified for a drug diversion program.

3. Police find drugs in vehicle

Police from the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad were conducting patrols along Elizabeth St when they pulled over a vehicle for a roadside breath test.

Police searched the person and vehicle where they discovered cannabis.

A 22-year-old Hervey Bay man who made admissions to possession of the drugs was questioned and as a result was issued with a Notice to Appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in April.

4. 18yo man arrested for drugs

Police from Maryborough Station have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with possession of a dangerous drug after police attended an address in Arthur Street.

Police conducted a search and as a result located cannabis on the person.

The man was arrested and taken to the Maryborough watchhouse where he was charged and released on bail to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on May 2.

5. Police conduct search warrant on Boat Harbour Drive

Police from the CIB executed a search warrant at a Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan about 11.15am on March 22.

Police located a quantity of cannabis and drug utensils at the address.

Police questioned a 39-year-old Hervey Bay man about the located drugs and utensils and as a result he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and production of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay magistrates court at a later date in April.

