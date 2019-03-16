Drug business put Granville couple deep into debt

Shane Kinross and Louise Dionysius leave Maryborough Supreme Court, after being sentenced for drug trafficking.

ALL Shane Kinross wanted was to make enough money from selling drugs to fund his own habit.

The Granville man instead found himself in deep trouble within the Fraser Coast drug hierarchy because of his own growing drug debt, a court has heard.

And the 42-year-old dragged his partner Louise Dionysius into his drug trafficking business, which has ended with both being sent behind bars.

Sitting side-by-side on Friday in the Maryborough Supreme Court criminal dock, it was their first reunion since being arrested in August last year on the back of a major police operation targeting drug trafficking on the Fraser Coast.

They both pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

The court heard Kinross's businesses, which came to fruition after he rekindled his drug addiction in 2016, sold both the drug ice and marijuana.

During a five-month period last year, police identified Kinross made at least 144 sales among 44 customers, often talking up the quality of his product to buyers.

But with his own addiction to support, the business did not prove to be profitable.

At one point he racked up a $10,000 debt to alleged kingpins Daryl Hall and Ed Westphal, who were also charged out of the police operation.

The debt caused Kinross and Dionysius - who occasionally helped with the business - to live in fear.

Dionysius, 44, took out a credit card using dodgy pay slips to help make repayments.

Meanwhile, Kinross also had money owed to him from multiple customers.

In court on Friday, Kinross was sentenced to seven years and nine months in jail. He will be eligible for parole after serving 28 months.

Dionysius was sentenced to two-years, to be suspended after serving six months.

The pair left the courthouse in the same police car.