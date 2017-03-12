BUST: Dozens of marijuana plants allegedly found on property

A MARYBOROUGH man has been charged after more than 30 marijuana plants were allegedly found on his property during a police raid.

It was reported that detectives from the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch were lead to a home near the Bruce Hwy after receiving information about possible stolen property at the address.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday, March 9.

Police said not only did they find stolen property, but they also found 34 marijuana plants and ammunition during the search.

A 43-year-old Maryborough man was charged with produce a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of stolen property, wilful damage and possession of explosives (ammunition).

The man is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on May 2.