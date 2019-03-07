WATCH: Hundreds of marijuana plants seized by police

POLICE have seized more than 570 marijuana plants in a major drug blitz across the Wide Bay, South Burnett, North Burnett and Sunshine Coast regions.

Plants uprooted during the raids. Contributed

The total haulage has an estimated street value of about $1.5 million.

Over the course of the three-day Operation Oaky, officers executed 31 search warrants at locations across the Wide Bay, South Burnett, North Burnett and Sunshine Coast regions, also including Curra, Maleny, Imbil, Gin Gin, Connondale, Kenilworth, Brooloo, Nanango and Wonbah.

The joint operation involves the targeting of unlawful firearms and production of marijuana across all the regions.

Police allege a total of 570 marijuana plants were seized during the raids, with one property north of Gympie allegedly found with 325 plants.

The plants were discovered across multiple regions, including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions. Contributed

Officers also allegedly located quantities of marijuana, LSD and mushrooms and a shortened shotgun at an address in Connondale.

29 people have been charged with 67 offences, including producing dangerous drugs.

Potted plants seized during the raids. Contributed

They are due to appear in court the coming weeks.