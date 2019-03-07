Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Hundreds of marijuana plants seized by police
Crime

WATCH: Hundreds of marijuana plants seized by police

Blake Antrobus
by
7th Mar 2019 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have seized more than 570 marijuana plants in a major drug blitz across the Wide Bay, South Burnett, North Burnett and Sunshine Coast regions.

 

Plants uprooted during the raids.
Plants uprooted during the raids. Contributed

The total haulage has an estimated street value of about $1.5 million.

Over the course of the three-day Operation Oaky, officers executed 31 search warrants at locations across the Wide Bay, South Burnett, North Burnett and Sunshine Coast regions, also including Curra, Maleny, Imbil, Gin Gin, Connondale, Kenilworth, Brooloo, Nanango and Wonbah.

 

The combined street value for all the plants seized is around $1.5 million.
The combined street value for all the plants seized is around $1.5 million. Contributed

The joint operation involves the targeting of unlawful firearms and production of marijuana across all the regions.

Police allege a total of 570 marijuana plants were seized during the raids, with one property north of Gympie allegedly found with 325 plants.

 

The plants were discovered across multiple regions, including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.
The plants were discovered across multiple regions, including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions. Contributed

Officers also allegedly located quantities of marijuana, LSD and mushrooms and a shortened shotgun at an address in Connondale.

29 people have been charged with 67 offences, including producing dangerous drugs.

 

Potted plants seized during the raids.
Potted plants seized during the raids. Contributed

They are due to appear in court the coming weeks.

burnett drug bust fccrime fcpolice wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Strippers, sex tapes, violence: Long road to NRL redemption

    premium_icon Strippers, sex tapes, violence: Long road to NRL redemption

    Opinion 'Boot the slut': The NRL has a rough road ahead if it hopes to turn around the disrespect and debasement of women by its players and fans, writes SHERELE MOODY

    • 7th Mar 2019 4:15 PM
    Big changes in store for this year's PubFest

    premium_icon Big changes in store for this year's PubFest

    News He said PubFest was evolving into a bigger, better event.

    • 7th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    UPDATE: Police reveal Seafront Oval bone test results

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police reveal Seafront Oval bone test results

    News All work in the area has stopped after the bones were discovered

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    premium_icon Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    News Don't want to miss a game? Sign up for our best sports deal

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:57 PM