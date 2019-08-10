Menu
DRUG BUST: Plants seized from a Burrum River property were used for 'pain relief'.
Crime

DRUG BUST: Plants seized were used for 'pain relief'

Jodie Callcott
by
10th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
TWO mates have been caught growing 163 marijuana plants on their Burrum River property.

Ross Gordon Burton, 51 and Franz Joseph Francic, 57 told Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday they grew their own product to assure its quality and to save money.

Both men receive Centrelink payments.

On March 20, police searched the property where Burton and Francic live. Police found marijuana growing in pots scattered throughout the bushland.

The plants ranged from a few centimetres to 2m. The crop weighed 8.82kg and had a street value of about $30,000.

The court heard the men grew the plants from seedlings and tended to them over a three-month period.

Burton's defence barrister, Russell Clutterbuck, said his client suffered chronic arthritis after years as a motocross rider.

Mr Clutterbuck said Burton smoked marijuana for pain relief because prescriptions drugs weren't always successful.

The court heard Francic also used marijuana for pain relief after breaking his back in a car accident in the '90s.

Defence barrister Victoria Trafford-Walker said Francic tried marijuana in recent times and found it alleviated pain and helped him sleep more comfortably.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber told the court Burton's criminal history was almost identical to his current charges.

In February 2016, Burton was sentenced to 18 months in jail with an immediate parole release date, after a search warrant turned up 160 marijuana plants growing on his property.

Inside the house, police seized 680g of marijuana.

Judge Ian Dearden told the men they were "old enough to know better".

Burton pleaded guilty to all charges including producing a dangerous drug. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail with immediate parole.

Francic also pleaded guilty to all charges including producing a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail, wholly-suspended.

