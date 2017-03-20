DRUG BUST: Three to face court after weekend blitz

THREE people are due to face court for a number of separate drug offences, after police conducted a drug blitz over the weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Kawungan:

A 33-year-old Kawungan woman will face court after being charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils on March 18. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at the woman's Snapper St address at 12pm, where a quantity of dangerous drugs and a number of utensils were located. She will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 20.

Maryborough:

A 23-year-old Maryborough man will face court after being charged with possession of drug utensils on March 19. Maryborough police caught the man with a number of drug utensils after he was stopped about 10.25am. He will face court on April 11.

Point Vernon:

A 43-year-old man will face court for a number of charges, including possessing restricted drugs, unregistered vehicle and permitting a person to drive an unregistered vehicle. on March 19. Police from the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad stopped the man travelling along Preston St in Point Vernon at about 12.50pm, where they located a quantity of dangerous drugs in the vehicle. He will face court on April 13.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.