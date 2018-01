A MAN has been charged with drug offences after goods were found at a Hervey Bay address.

Hervey Bay police attended an address in East St, Scarness for another matter.

After searching the home, police found a quantity of marijuana and a drug utensil.

The 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 25.

