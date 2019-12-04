Drug dog raid uncovers bizarre stash

A BROADBEACH Waters man busted with a stash of hallucinogens, growth hormones and a telescopic baton tried to blame the haul on a former flatmate, a Gold Coast court heard.

Police officers launched a raid on Nathan Hugh Monteith's home on April 8 this year, assisted by a drug detection dog.

They uncovered 16 grams of powdered substances initially thought to be cocaine and methamphetamines (ice), Southport Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

However, further testing established 11g of the powder was the intense hallucinogen NN-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and 6g was the restricted growth hormone ibutamoren.

Monteith, who is on probation, pointed the finger at a roommate.

His defence lawyer Jodi Allen alleged in court the drugs were "left there by a previous tenant", who "effectively cleared out her belongings" and left.

Police carried out a raid with the help of a drug dog. File photo. Picture: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Monteith - who has a three-page criminal history - "thought the baton was a torch", the court was told.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, the DMT and a small amount of cannabis and one count each of possessing a restricted drug, ibutamoren, possessing drug utensils and possessing a restricted item, the baton.

The plea came after case conferencing between the prosecution and defence.

Ms Allen said Monteith, a landscaper and father-of-two, was cooperative during interviews with police, entered a timely plea and had passed on the name of the previous tenant.

He had undertaken counselling on probation and Ms Allen said it appeared the Probation and Parole department would not take breach action against Monteith.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley fined Monteith $1200.

He will remain on probation until November next year.