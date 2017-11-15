Drug-driver caught on the Bruce Hwy

HERVEY Bay resident Brent Norman Phillis admitted to police that he had been using drugs after he was stopped on the Bruce Hwy for a random test.

The 39-year-old man tested positive to drugs when intercepted September 7 about 11.30am.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving under the influence of drugs.

The father, who takes his kids to school every day, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.