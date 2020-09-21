Drug-driver found driving car packed with weapons

A HIGH driver has been caught with a wild weapons collection in his car.

Michael Bruce Webster was swerving across the road in his white Holden Rodeo on August 19 at 1am.

When police pulled him over, the Howard man blew a breath alcohol reading of 0 but admitted to having smoked marijuana about an hour before driving.

As police spoke to the man they discovered the car was stocked up with weapons.

Police found a total of nine knives - two were on his person, one was in the driver's door pocket, two were behind the driver seat, three were in the rear, while one was under the car.

They also found 10 gel blasters including a replica revolver and replica Glock which were in the driver's side footwell, two slingshots in the driver's side footwell and two bow and arrows behind the driver's seat.

The 42-year-old told police he had no reason for carrying a lot of the knives, but was a chef and used the three knives in the rear of the car for work purposes.

Police also found a cone piece in the car.

Webster pleaded guilty to three charges including possession of a knife and driving under the influence of drugs.

He was fined $1500 and convictions were recorded.

Six of the nine knives were forfeited, but he retained the three work knives.

He was disqualified from driving for nine months.