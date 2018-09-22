Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug driver jailed

Annie Perets
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BY DRIVING with illegal drugs in his system, not only was Jaidon Darcy Hirsch Poole committing a crime but he was also breaching a suspended sentence.   

He tested positive to the drug ice and THC when intercepted by police on July 19.

The 19-year-old was questioned by the magistrate in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday on why he shouldn't be sent to jail.

"Cause I've been doing well since I've been out," Poole said.  

"I tried my best."  

Those reasons weren't good enough, and Poole was ordered to serve 14 days behind bars.  

He was also fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.  

fccrime fcourt fraser coast hervye bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Thieves spotting easy steals on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Thieves spotting easy steals on Fraser Coast

    News A rise in car thefts across the Fraser Coast has revealed a frightening trend leaving local police urging residents to break an age-old habit

    Cash splash at Coast hotels for school holidays

    premium_icon Cash splash at Coast hotels for school holidays

    News Tourists are seeing what the Fraser Coast has to offer.

    Mary Poppins building refurb on hold as company goes bust

    premium_icon Mary Poppins building refurb on hold as company goes bust

    News The company behind the works entered administration last Wednesday

    Car windows smashed in drunken tirade

    premium_icon Car windows smashed in drunken tirade

    News Jack Travis Fulloon plead guilty to seven charges on Thursday

    Local Partners