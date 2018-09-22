Drug driver jailed

BY DRIVING with illegal drugs in his system, not only was Jaidon Darcy Hirsch Poole committing a crime but he was also breaching a suspended sentence.

He tested positive to the drug ice and THC when intercepted by police on July 19.

The 19-year-old was questioned by the magistrate in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday on why he shouldn't be sent to jail.

"Cause I've been doing well since I've been out," Poole said.

"I tried my best."

Those reasons weren't good enough, and Poole was ordered to serve 14 days behind bars.

He was also fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.