Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drug driver launches stolen car off boat ramp into water

by Thomas Morgan
8th Mar 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A stolen car has ended up in the water in Brisbane's north overnight, allegedly at the hands of a drug driver.

Police have charged the 23-year-old Hamilton man with a string of offences after it ended up driving off the Shorncliffe boat ramp.

Emergency services were first alerted at around 11.30pm Saturday and arrived to find a man and a car in the mouth of Cabbage Tree Creek.

The man, who police claim was under the influence of dangerous drugs, swam back to shore and was arrested without incident.

The car was allegedly stolen by the man last month from Banksia Beach, on Bribie Island.

The man was charged with two counts of receiving tainted property and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

In a statement, Queensland Police said he would appear in Sandgate Magistrates Court in coming days.

Originally published as Drug driver launches stolen car off boat ramp into water

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How M’boro woman became Queensland Integrity Commissioner

        Premium Content How M’boro woman became Queensland Integrity Commissioner

        News When Queensland Integrity Commissioner Nikola Stepanov has to say no to people, it doesn’t always go well.

        Bash case that put man in coma to be heard in district court

        Premium Content Bash case that put man in coma to be heard in district court

        News Police will allege the assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park, where the victim...

        Project sees Coast war memorials repaired, restored

        Premium Content Project sees Coast war memorials repaired, restored

        News A restoration project jointly funded by the State Government and Fraser Coast...

        Free app to help Coast anglers abide by laws

        Premium Content Free app to help Coast anglers abide by laws

        News Fraser Coast anglers can stay up to date with Queensland’s latest fishing rules and...