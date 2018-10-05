Menu
Crime

Drug drivers named and shamed

Annie Perets
by
5th Oct 2018 10:05 AM
PAUL Gregory Black took illicit drugs on a Friday and a couple days later felt good enough to get behind the wheel.   

But police intercepted the 35-year-old on the ill-fated road trip and was found to have the drug ice and THC in his system.

Black, who has since lost his licence for six months and fined $750, was one of multiple road offenders who fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday for drug driving.  

Sam Joseph Knowles, 22, smoked "a joint" prior to being caught drug driving on August 7. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Repeat offender Brandon-Lee Collin Martorella, 19, has lost his licence for six months and fined $800 for driving through Dundowran with THC in his system.

Daniel Raymond Manderson, 31, was caught driving with THC twice. He was disqualified for four months and fined $850.  

