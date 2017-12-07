Menu
Drug driving costs new mum licence and big fine

Valerie Horton
Carlie Walker
by

DRIVING after taking methamphetamine has cost one River Heads woman a large fine.

Christine Elizabeth Joy Bergin, 24, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs when she appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard Bergin was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway near Bauple to undergo a routine test.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Bergin initially denied taking drugs, then admitted she may have taken something the night before with a friend.

"There was no emergency reason for her driving," Sgt Stagoll said.

Magistrate John Smith questioned why Bergin had previously failed to appear in court and she said she had been in Brisbane delivering her baby.

She said her pregnancy had turned her life around.

Bergin was fined $950 and was disqualified from driving for six months.
 

Topics:  bauple bruce highway drug driving fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
