Drug-driving truckie’s day in court a decade on from bust

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
A DECADE after he was caught drug driving, a Maryborough man has finally been sentenced.

Paul Raymond, 52, was before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to drug driving and failing to appear previously.

The court heard the charges had been laid after he tested positive for meth and marijuana.

Raymond was driving trucks interstate at the time.

He had missed court because he was working.

Raymond had recently separated from his partner and returned to Queensland.

The court heard he suspected there would be an outstanding warrant for his arrest so he contacted a legal firm and arranged to hand himself into police.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris said Raymond was trying to get his life back on track.

He had an offer to work at a local timber mill.

"He knows he has to wear this disqualification to get back to work," Mr Harris said.

"He's always been a hardworking man and that's part of the issue that led to this situation."

Magistrate Terry Duroux said to Raymond's credit, he found out about the warrant and did something about it.

"If you choose to consume drugs, they will stay in your system," he said.

Raymond was fined $500 for drug driving and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was fined $700 for failing to appear.

Convictions were recorded.

