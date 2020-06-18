‘Drug-fuelled rampage’: two-hour chase, 22 triple-0 calls

Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook

A LOGAN man high on ice and amphetamines led police on a two-hour pursuit in a stolen car, travelling from Logan down to Mudgeeraba and back up to Caboolture while reaching speeds of up to 220 km/h, leading to 22 calls to triple-0 from alarmed motorists.

Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, had only been paroled three days earlier on a nine-month sentence for property offences when his self-admitted "drug-fuelled rampage" occurred on the evening of April 3 this year.

The "protracted" chase, which would last approximately 200km, began when Hutchinson stole a car at Logan.

A court on Monday heard that when police tried to pull Hutchinson over, he drove directly at two marked police cars which were forced to take urgent evasive action to avoid a collision.

Hutchinson then took off down the Pacific Motorway to Mudgeeraba with police and a Polair helicopter in hot pursuit. At Mudgeeraba, he turned around and went back the other way.

At Yatala, a police stinger device was successfully deployed, shredding two of his tyres. However, this didn't deter Hutchinson, who began driving in such a dangerous manner the ground pursuit had to be called off, leaving just Polair to monitor Hutchinson.

Police prosecutor Sgt Donna Cole told the court that Hutchinson reached speeds of up to 220 km/h, while also driving at times in the southbound lanes despite heading north.

According to Sgt Cole, 22 motorists called triple-0 to report Hutchinson's driving "because they were so concerned". Their alarm was exacerbated by the fact they could see no police vehicles in pursuit of him.

Despite his two shredded tyres, Hutchinson made it all the up to Caboolture until he attempted to pull over on a Bruce Highway on-ramp and rolled the vehicle. He only possessed a learner's licence. He has been in custody ever since.

"It had the potential to be catastrophic," Sgt Cole said.

Hutchinson elected to read a letter to the court where he apologised to police and the Queensland taxpayers for the burden he placed on them both.

"It was my drug-fuelled rampage," he said.

He told the court he had split up with his partner, the mother of his three young children, about three or four years ago due to his drug abuse and this had sent him into a spiral.

"I had not much support or none at all and I was couch-surfing or sleeping in stolen cars to get off the street," Hutchinson said.

Defence lawyer Layla King from Ide Lawyers told the court her client had a difficult upbringing. He was in foster care from a young age and was homed by up to 25 different carers throughout his childhood.

He ran away from home and spent periods living on the street, began smoking marijuana at age 11 and ice and 15 - 16. His relationship was a stabilising influence on him but he began feeling suicidal after their break-up and his drug abuse worsened.

Ms King told the court drugs were a way for Hutchinson to "escape the realities of his childhood".

He pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading police.

Magistrate Louise Shephard sentenced him to 18 months' jail. He will be eligible for parole on October 3 after he will have served one-third of the sentence.

She said it was a "miracle" no-one was injured.

Originally published as 'Drug-fuelled rampage': two-hour chase sees 22 triple-0 calls