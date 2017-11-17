Menu
Drug material and turtle taken during search

Amy Formosa
by

WHEN police executed a search warrant for suspected drug materials they came across something unusual. 

Two men, aged 26 and 47 were charged with the possession of drug materials and a turtle was also taken during the search at Biggenden. 

Police made inquiries with the alleged owner of the turtle and  it was established that they did not possess the relevant licence and therefore the turtle was seized and bought to Maryborough station. 

The turtle has now been handed over to the National Parks and Wildlife Department where it will be examined by the vet to establish if it can be released back into the wild.

Prior to the National Parks and Wildlife attending the Maryborough station to collect the turtle, police conducted significant "detective work" to investigate what type of turtle it was.

It was identified as a Kreffts River Turtle which are commonly found in lagoons and water ways across the Wide Bay Burnett.

