DRUG RAID: Four charged in Maryborough

FOUR people will face court after police uncovered drugs at two Maryborough properties.

Search warrants were executed at properties on Hoffman St and Victory St on Wednesday as part of the closure of of Operation Papa Berry, a protracted drug investigation targeting the supply and trafficking of dangerous drugs on the Fraser Coast.

A small quantity of amphetamine, cannabis plants, cannabis leaf, drug utensils and associated paraphernalia.

A 43-year-old Maryborough man was charged with more than 30 offences, including 27 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of crime and permitting use of place.

A 41-year-old Granville man was charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Both men will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

A 43-year-old Granville woman was charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of crime and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 21.

A 51-year-old Maryborough man was issued with a Notice To Appear for producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possession of a utensil.



