Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Crime

DRUG RAID: Four charged in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Aug 2018 9:40 AM

FOUR people will face court after police uncovered drugs at two Maryborough properties.

Search warrants were executed at properties on Hoffman St and Victory St on Wednesday as part of the closure of of Operation Papa Berry, a protracted drug investigation targeting the supply and trafficking of dangerous drugs on the Fraser Coast.

A small quantity of amphetamine, cannabis plants, cannabis leaf, drug utensils and associated paraphernalia.

A 43-year-old Maryborough man was charged with more than 30 offences, including 27 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of crime and permitting use of place.

A 41-year-old Granville man was charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Both men will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

A 43-year-old Granville woman was charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of crime and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 21.

A 51-year-old Maryborough man was issued with a Notice To Appear for producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possession of a utensil.

 

Related Items

Show More
drug trafficking fccrime fcpolice maryborough police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Crikey! Crocodile allegedly found during drug raid

    premium_icon Crikey! Crocodile allegedly found during drug raid

    News POLICE were left feeling snappy after a freshwater crocodile was allegedly discovered at a Pialba home during a drug raid.

    New blood in council as ECQ declares Div 10 by-election

    premium_icon New blood in council as ECQ declares Div 10 by-election

    Council News The ECQ declared the by-election on Wednesday

    BY-ELECTION: ECQ declares new councillor

    BY-ELECTION: ECQ declares new councillor

    News The ECQ made the announcement on Wednesday

    Lifeline for schoolkids who can’t swim

    Lifeline for schoolkids who can’t swim

    Education Our campaign for improved swimming education has won support.

    Local Partners