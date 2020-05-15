Drug raid uncovers cannabis crop

A MAN has been arrested after a raid on a rural Far North property allegedly uncovered an extensive cannabis crop.

Police from Port Douglas and Mossman yesterday charged a 41-year-old Julatten man with drug related offences after executing a search warrant on a Black Mountain Rd address.

Officers allegedly found 33 cannabis plants, 310g of cannabis and a number of drug related utensils during the raid.

The man was later charged with one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

He is scheduled to appear at Mossman Magistrates Court on July 29.

