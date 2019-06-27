Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two days of police drug raids has seen three people arrested on drug charges across the Fraser Coast.
Two days of police drug raids has seen three people arrested on drug charges across the Fraser Coast. FILE
News

DRUG RAIDS: Three charged with string of offences

Jessica Lamb
by
27th Jun 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been arrested after a two-day police sting targeting Fraser Coast drug offenders.

 

A 42-year-old Hervey Bay man was arrested and charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of restricted items, possession of drug utensils and unlawful possession of weapon after a search warrant was executed on Monday.

It will be alleged that police attended an address in relation to suspected drug materials and as a result located a marijuana plant and other drug utensils and items.

The man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 11.

A search of a Harvey Rd property in Glenwood about 8.20am on Tuesday allegedly turned up drugs and weapons at the address.

A 52-year-old Glenwood man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils, unlawful possession of weapons and unlawful possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 23.

The same day, another Glenwood address on Arbourfour Rd was searched about 9.35am where police allegedly found drugs and drug utensils

A 36-year-old Glenwood man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possession of items used in drug offences and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 23.

drug offences fccrime fcdrugs fcpolice fraser coast glenwood hervey bay search warrants weapons offences
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    premium_icon Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    Crime Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found the man sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on

    Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    premium_icon Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    News The station is one of six who are taking part in the trial

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:18 PM
    DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    premium_icon DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    Crime Toogoom couple caught growing and selling marijuana

    EVENT: Rose Tattoo ready to rock out in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon EVENT: Rose Tattoo ready to rock out in Hervey Bay

    News The performance will start from 8pm and tickets will cost $45.