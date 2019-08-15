DRUG RAIDS: Two Howard residents charged with offences

TWO people have been charged with drug offences after police carried out raids on two Howard homes this week.

As a result of the execution of the warrants, police will allege they located a number of marijuana plants and assorted drug materials used for drug activities at both locations.

All of the property was seized.

A 39-year-old Howard woman was subsequently charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensil and possessing dangerous drugs.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 5.

A 55-year-old Howard man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 5.

A 30-year-old Howard man has also been drug diverted in possessing drugs and possessing utensils.