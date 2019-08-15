DRUG RAIDS: Two Howard residents charged with offences
TWO people have been charged with drug offences after police carried out raids on two Howard homes this week.
As a result of the execution of the warrants, police will allege they located a number of marijuana plants and assorted drug materials used for drug activities at both locations.
All of the property was seized.
A 39-year-old Howard woman was subsequently charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensil and possessing dangerous drugs.
She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 5.
A 55-year-old Howard man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.
He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 5.
A 30-year-old Howard man has also been drug diverted in possessing drugs and possessing utensils.