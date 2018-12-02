Drug ring members sentenced

Christopher Andrew Prior, 37, leaves Hervey Bay District Court after being released on parole over drug supply offences.

Christopher Andrew Prior, 37, leaves Hervey Bay District Court after being released on parole over drug supply offences. Alistair Brightman

FOR six months, detectives spied on Christopher Andrew Prior - listening in on his telephone calls to an alleged drug ring leader.

Accused boss of the drug operation, Samuella Lorraine Togo, allegedly contacted Prior on a regular basis to restock supplies for her narcotics network, a court has heard.

Prior, 37, would occasionally initiate contact with Ms Togo to source customers.

In one instance, Prior asked Togo if she had customers interested in buying marijuana, to which she replied, "heaps of people" were.

Prior was one of 17 people arrested in September last year following a 12-month police operation.

Dubbed Operation Papa Tombaugh, the investigation targeted the trafficking and supply of methylamphetamine on the Fraser Coast.

Prior spent 207 days in custody before he was granted bail in April.

Last week he was sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court over his involvement in the drug syndicate.

The Craignish resident pleaded guilty to eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The court heard Prior offered to supply Ms Togo with both the drug ice and marijuana

His price list included $1100 for 3.5g of ice, $3500 for an ounce of ice (about 14g), and $6000 for two pounds of marijuana.

Prior was monitored by police between March to September

Judge Paul Smith sentenced the offender to 20 months in jail, granting him immediate release on parole.

Another associate to the drug operation, Sean Matthew O'Mahoney, was also sentenced last week.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs.

Sean Matthew O'Mahoney leaves Hervey Bay District Court. Alistair Brightman

On May 3 last year, the Dundowran resident offered to sell Ms Togo 8.75g of the drug ice.

The court heard O'Mahoney's lifelong dream was to become a real estate agent, but this was made practically impossible due to his four-page criminal history.

Earlier this year another member of the drug network, Mellesa Kathleen Ruby Togo, was sentenced to 18-months in jail, immediately released on parole, on 10 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The drug ring's accused leader, 37-year-old Samuella Togo, has pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to drug trafficking and other drug-related charges.

She is due to be sentenced next year.