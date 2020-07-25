Drug stash trend in searches across Coast
DRUG stashes have allegedly been found in searches across the Fraser Coast.
On July 18, Maryborough police stopped a driver for a roadside breath test.
A search of the car allegedly uncovered marijuana.
The 43-year-old man from interstate was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.
He is due in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 6.
Also on July 18, Maryborough police attended an address in Tooley Street to investigate a disturbance.
Police spoke with a 31-year-old Hervey Bay woman at the home and a small amount of drugs and a drug utensil was allegedly found during a search of her car and belongings.
She too was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensil and is due in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 1.
On July 19, officers from the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Unit (WBTCU) stopped a driver along Adelaide Street, Maryborough for a breath test.
A search of the vehicle allegedly located methylamphetamines and a drug utensil.
The 20-year-old Maryborough man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.
He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 25.
Three days later WBTCU stopped a vehicle along the Esplanade at Point Vernon.
A search allegedly revealed unauthorised pharmacy drugs.
The driver, a 49-year-old Hervey Bay man was subsequently charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.
He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 20
On July 23, Hervey Bay police went to a home on Beach Road.
A search allegedly uncovered a quantity of cannabis, drug utensils and other items involved in drug activity.
An 18-year-old male will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 27.