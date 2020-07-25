Menu
Police across the Fraser Coast have charged several people with drug possession. Photo: File
Drug stash trend in searches across Coast

Stuart Fast
25th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
DRUG stashes have allegedly been found in searches across the Fraser Coast.

On July 18, Maryborough police stopped a driver for a roadside breath test.

A search of the car allegedly uncovered marijuana.

The 43-year-old man from interstate was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 6.

Also on July 18, Maryborough police attended an address in Tooley Street to investigate a disturbance.

Police spoke with a 31-year-old Hervey Bay woman at the home and a small amount of drugs and a drug utensil was allegedly found during a search of her car and belongings.

She too was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensil and is due in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 1.

On July 19, officers from the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Unit (WBTCU) stopped a driver along Adelaide Street, Maryborough for a breath test.

A search of the vehicle allegedly located methylamphetamines and a drug utensil.

The 20-year-old Maryborough man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 25.

Three days later WBTCU stopped a vehicle along the Esplanade at Point Vernon.

A search allegedly revealed unauthorised pharmacy drugs.

The driver, a 49-year-old Hervey Bay man was subsequently charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 20

On July 23, Hervey Bay police went to a home on Beach Road.

A search allegedly uncovered a quantity of cannabis, drug utensils and other items involved in drug activity.

An 18-year-old male will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 27.

