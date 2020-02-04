Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis generic
Cannabis generic
News

Drug trafficker avoids jail time

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Feb 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED drug trafficker has managed to avoid further jail time on the back of his efforts to turn his life around.

Dylan Wilson was sentenced by Maryborough District Court Judge David Reid on Tuesday after the results of a drugs and alcohol screen were handed up by defence barrister Clare Hurley.

Wilson pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking marijuana, supplying ecstasy and a third drug-related charge between October 2018 and January last year.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima said Wilson made $500 a week from his illicit activities.

Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence were heard Monday but Judge Reid wanted to wait on the test results before punishing Wilson.

Sentencing was initially set down for Thursday but the document was received earlier than expected.

Ms Hurley said Wilson had used drugs almost everyday since childhood but had managed to kick the habit around Australia Day 2019.

The test results showed the 33-year-old was clean.

Judge Reid commended Wilson for finding full-time work at a recycling centre.

“Sending you back to prison might undermine the steps you have already taken,” he said.

Wilson was sentenced to three years imprisonment for the trafficking charge and six months for supplying ecstasy.

Both sentences were immediately suspended and an operational period of four years was imposed.

“If you do anything wrong in that time you could find yourself locked up,” said Judge Reid.

Wilson was not further punished on the third charge.

addiction court news drugs drug trafficking ecstasy fccrime marijuana maryborough district court rehabilitation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News A prisoner who told his grandmother he was going to kill a magistrate, saying he would ‘beat him into a f---ing pulp’ has been granted a retrial.

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:32 PM
        SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        premium_icon SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        News 'I also congratulate David Littleproud on his promotion'

        Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

        premium_icon Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

        News Mr Miller has been a vocal campaigner for a monument

        Fight to bring Afghan interpreter to Australia continues

        premium_icon Fight to bring Afghan interpreter to Australia continues

        News His visa application was refused by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton