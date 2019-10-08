Drug trafficker's strange request for prison guards

Bradley James Friedrichs was jailed for drug trafficking on the Sunshine Coast.

A "STREET-LEVEL" drug trafficker who once leapt out of a court dock and escaped custody for several hours has been sent back to jail for selling ice.

Bradley James Friedrichs, 26, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug trafficking at Kuluin, near Maroochydore, between May and September last year.

Friedrichs, of Little Mountain, was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor when he supplied methylamphetamine to a customer 14 times over a period of four months in quantities up to 3.5g.

Police discovered Friedrichs' trafficking after they searched a customer's house and found text messages between the two detailing the transactions, a court heard.

Prosecutor Hamish McIntyre described Friedrichs' previous trafficking history as at the "bottom ranks of street-level dealers".

Friedrichs told the court how he had once escaped custody in 2016 by "jumping the dock and escaping the courthouse for several hours".

Mr McIntyre said Friedrichs' latest drug-trafficking charge was still at the "street level" but more serious.

"The brazen nature of his reoffending and the clear resistance to rehabilitation makes personal deterrence … an important sentencing consideration," Mr McIntyre said.

Defence barrister Michael Bonasia told the court that Friedrichs' life was turned upside down when his father, who had just been released from prison, died suddenly from a spider bite.

"That's really when things went off the rails for my client. When he was about 12, he was kicked out of home, he turned to drugs," Mr Bonasia said.

Mr Bonasia handed up a number of character references for Freidrichs - including some from correction officers where Freidrichs had been jailed - which impressed Justice Helen Bowskill.

"I cannot think of a person I've sentenced who has been able to give me references from corrective services officers," Justice Bowskill said.

"That's quite unusual and … that does speak very positively about your ability to put this period behind you and move on in the future."

Justice Bowskill sentenced Freidrichs to three years' jail to be served on top of his previous sentence.

He will be eligible for parole on December 11 next year. ­­- NewsRegional