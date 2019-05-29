Drug dealer begs judge not to take $50k plates

Karl ‘Bang Bang’ Holt begged a judge not to take his custom number plates.

A skilled tennis player turned drug trafficker arrested in raids alongside former AFL coach Mark "Bomber" Thompson has lost his fight to keep his black Mercedes Benz with custom "ONBA1L" plates.

Karl "Bang Bang" Holt, 32, was happy to give up his $40,000 car, but begged to keep the personalised plates, saying they had been part of his identity for a decade.

But County Court judge Liz Gaynor, in jailing him for two-and-a-half years for drug trafficking and other offences, dealt the crook another blow, saying the plates, worth $50,000, must be forfeited.

Holt, from Lara, sat quietly in the dock as Judge Gaynor made the forfeiture order, explaining that the car was used to commit his crimes, and the number plates came with it.

Judge Gaynor said the father of two's offending was "extremely serious" and had "caused countless misery to others".

She urged him to stay away from the thug life of drugs and crime when he is released.

"If you do not you are going to end up with a life of a revolving door in and out of prison," she said.

The court heard Holt had grown up watching his father persistently offend and be jailed, and despite his mother's efforts to steer him down a path as a professional sportsman, he became burnt out and turned to drugs.

His tennis skills were of such a high standard, at age 16 he was approached by Tennis Australia with a scholarship.

Holt was arrested after ice and cash was found in his Mercedes in Corio last year.

Holt pleaded guilty to trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, trafficking a drug of dependence, using false documents, dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Police arrested him and his girlfriend Katia Drcec after finding 82.2g of ice and $2349 cash when stopping his Mercedes in Corio on January 4 last year.

Drcec was also charged with drugs and weapons offences and is facing a plea hearing next month.

Fake medical certificates, which he used to explain to Corrections Victoria why he had failed to attend community work days as part of a community-based order he was on for other offending, were also found.

A subsequent search of Ms Drcec's mother's Mill Park home, where the couple had been living, allegedly uncovered a total 212.1g of ice and drug paraphernalia including scales and deal bags.

A search of Holt's other car, a blue Holden, the following day also found knuckledusters with his nickname "Bang Bang" engraved on them.

Police allege surveillance on Holt's phone lead them to search Thompson's Port Melbourne home where they found a locked box containing drugs.

The former Essendon and Geelong coach, now 55, is fighting his charges at a contested hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court next month.

Judge Gaynor did not set a parole period for Holt but with 551 days already served he will be released next year.

