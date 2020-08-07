Drug trafficker sold to friends to fund his own habit

A MAN, who sold meth and marijuana to his friends to fund his own drug habit, will spend the next six month in jail.

Brett Ivan Murtagh, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking when he appeared before Maryborough Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court heard a search warrant had been carried out at Murtagh’s home.

Police found his phone, with text messages revealing he was dealing meth or marijuana on 37 occasions to 25 customers.

He also had $1880 in cash.

The court heard Murtagh had breached bail earlier this year when he tested positive to a roadside drug test.

The test revealed cannabis and meth in his system.

Another raid at his home resulted in a small quantity of marijuana and an air rifle being found.

The court heard Murtagh was in poor health and suffered from heart disease.

He had lived in Maryborough for most of his life.

Murtagh had injured his knees and was no longer able to work.

It was then he had developed a marijuana habit.

He had sold meth and cannabis to his circle of friends and acquaintances in order to pay for his own drug use, the court heard.

Judge Ann Lyons said she understood Murtagh would need to be isolated in jail because of his heart disease (amid coronavirus restrictions).

But she said the offending warranted some time in custody.

Murtagh was sentenced to three years in prison with a parole release date after six months.