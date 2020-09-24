Menu
Drug user’s hidden compartment in co-offender’s room

Kerri-Anne Mesner
24th Sep 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
A REPEAT offender created a sophisticated drug hiding spot inside his co-accused's wardrobe.

Scott Andrew James Williams, 37, pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing a restricted drug, one possess a weapon and one possess a syringe not safely stored.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police searched Williams's residence on April 14 at 1pm and found a hidden compartment in his co-offender's bedroom wardrobe made up of six wooden blocks concealing different drugs and items.

He said two bags of cocaine weighing 0.9g were found in one block, while 1.5g of methamphetamines was found in another.

Plus there was an oxycodone tablet in a blister pack in another block.

Mr Schoeman said a personal search of Williams revealed a small clip-seal bag containing a crystal substance down his pants, which was 1.8g of meth.

He had also concealed a syringe in the hemline of his shorts.

Police also located a homemade capsicum spray in a wooden block.

Mr Schoeman said Williams admitted the items were his.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client, who started using drugs after the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his two children, had made several attempts to stop using, but they didn't "stick".

She said since these charges were laid, he had come to realise "if he doesn't get help, he will end up back in custody".

Ms Lynch said Williams engaged with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services in June for help.

Williams was on a suspended prison sentence - 18 months operational for two years - at the time of these offences.

Magistrate Cameron Press said that would have been the logical time to get help.

He asked why Williams had the capsicum spray, but Ms Lynch was unable to answer.

Mr Press went over Williams's criminal record which included possessing drugs and a serious assault in 2008, producing drugs and drug possession in 2011, more drug possessions in 2012, 2015, and October 2018.

"You have immersed yourself in a seedy unlawful community and that is why you have the capsicum spray," Mr Press said.

"You took extensive steps to hide the illicit drugs."

He sentenced Williams to six months prison, activated the suspended sentence, and set parole release for November 18, 2020.

