Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

Tallara Chloe Broomham pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court on October 14 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2g, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a thing used in connection with possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils. Picture: iStock

Tallara Chloe Broomham pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court on October 14 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2g, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a thing used in connection with possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils. Picture: iStock

A GLADSTONE mother had 12 clip seal bags of methamphetamine and five suboxone strip packets lodged inside her genitals when police were searching her at the watchhouse after a drug bust.

Tallara Chloe Broomham, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court on October 14 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2g, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a thing used in connection with possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Justice Graeme Crow read the facts surrounding the charges to the court.

The court heard police searched a vehicle leaving Harbourview Motel, Gladstone, at 3pm on May 5 in relation to dangerous drugs.

Broomham was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle holding a glass pipe.

She was searched by police, who found three clip seal bags in her bra, one which contained 0.088g of meth.

She then reached into her underwear and pulled out a further clip seal bag, which contained 0.363g of meth, and a suboxone strip packet.

She told police she had nothing else on her person.

Police searched the vehicle and found Broomham's handbag, which contained a set of digital scales.

She was arrested and taken to the Gladstone Watchhouse, where she was searched by a female officer.

MORE COURT STORIES:

The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

How CCTV footage revealed identity of a drunken thief

Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

She was asked to remove her underwear and bend down. The officer saw a clip seal bag lodged into Broomham's genitals. Broomham removed several clip seal bags from her genitals.

She was asked to bend down again, and the officer saw another clip seal bag.

By the end of the search, Broomham had removed 12 clip seal bags from her genitals, containing 5.978g of meth, and five suboxone strip packets.

Justice Crow said Broomham possessed the drugs for a commercial purpose.

Barrister Nick Brown said his client, who had a seven-page criminal history, had found herself in a position where drugs and her addiction had taken her liberty away from her, as well as her 19-month-old daughter.

Mr Brown said his client was a drug dependant person and an early release would give her the opportunity to begin to reconnect and demonstrate to the Department of Child Safety that she can rehabilitate and stay away from the drugs and the people who influence her.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Sutton argued that Broomham was not drug dependant, to which Justice Crow agreed with the prosecution.

"I do accept you were taking a large number of drugs at the time and had impaired control; however, I do not find you are a drug dependant person," Justice Crow said.

Broomham was sentenced to two years prison with a parole release date of December 4, 2020. One hundred and sixty two days were declared as time served. Criminal convictions were recorded, and the property was forfeited to the Crown.