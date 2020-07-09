DRUGGIE TRUCKIES: Two drivers charged over meth tests

Police have intercepted and charged two drivers with drug driving.

A NEAR-miss crash and erratic driving on the Bruce Hwy, allegedly involving truck drivers under the influence of drugs, has prompted a warning from police.

It comes after the Road Policing Unit charged two driver on the Fraser Coast's busiest stretch of road.

Police allege the first driver was swerving repeatedly across centre lines and in front of oncoming traffic on the Bruce Highway on June 22.

The 30-year-old Springfield man, who was driving a Kenworth truck, took a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result for methylamphetamine.

He was charged with drug driving and is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 2.

The second police stop was about 1.05pm on July 7, again on the Bruce Highway.

Video allegedly shows the driver swerving and meandering across his lane onto the road shoulder, resulting in a near miss with a stationary, turning vehicle in the adjacent centre turning lane.

Fraser Coast Drug Drivers: Recently, on two separate occasions, officers from the Road Policing Unit intercepted heavy vehicles which were seen driving erratically and involving near miss crashes along the Bruce Highway.

The driver of this vehicle, a 42-year-old Caboolture man in a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, was also drug tested and police will allege the results showed he too had methylamphetamine in his system.

He was charged with drug driving and is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 2.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said there had been large volumes of traffic on the road during the school holidays.

"We have also seen recent fatalities and high speeds recorded within the Wide Bay Burnett District, particularly along the Bruce Highway," she said.

"It concerns police that the Fatal Five messaging doesn't seem to be sinking in for some motorists and heavy vehicle drivers."

The fatal five behaviours are the cause, or contribute to, most of the serious traffic incidents and deaths on roads.

They are speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue, and driving while distracted.

"Maryborough police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Maryborough's roads, conducting RDT's and roadside breath tests anytime, anywhere."