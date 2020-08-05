Menu
Police have charged multiple Fraser Coast residents with drugs related offences. Photo: File
Crime

Drugs allegedly found in Coast homes, cars

Stuart Fast
5th Aug 2020 10:13 AM
FRASER COAST police charged multiple people with drugs charges in late July.

The first person charged was a 25-year-old Hervey Bay man who was pulled over for a roadside breath test on July 29.

Marijuana was allegeldy found during a search of his car, along with drug utensils.

The man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

The second charge was also on July 29.

Police stopped a 20-year-old Maryborough on Ellena St, Maryborough.

Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found a number of clip seal bags containing white powder.

The man was charged with possession of a dangers drug and failing to dispose of a needle.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 6.

On July 31, officers searched a Connock St, Urangan address, responding to suspected drug activity.

Police spoke with a 50-year-old Hervey Bay woman about drug items and drug utensils allegedly found in the home.

She was charged with producing a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils and possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence.

She is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 27.

The fourth drugs charge happened on July 31 when officers stopped a vehicle along Elizabeth St, Urangan for a roadside breath test.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found marijuana.

The driver, a 31-year-old Hervey Bay man, was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 24.

